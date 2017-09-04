|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index4/09/2017
Scaling up to stay small
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"Welcome to the Moselland Cooperative, a gargantuan operation in Germany’s southwestern Mosel Valley. It’s a Costco-sized building that reads more factory than mold-covered stone cellar, but it’s more than just a case for modern convenience," writes Laura Burgess for Vinepair.