4/09/2017
Pet Nat and skin contact
Some winemakers are reviving old techniques, which introduce new textures and tastes, as well as opening up possibilities for food compatibility. This explosion in diversity comes down to a new generation of wine drinkers who are more curious, better educated and more discerning about value than ever before. Source, The Guardian.