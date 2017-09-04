|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Simplicity is key in marketing NZ wine
When wine writer Jamie Goode spoke at the Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference in Marlborough, his message was emphatic.“You will maintain an edge in international markets by sticking to a simple clear marketing message going forward in the same way as you have done in the past with Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough. It’s consistent, reliable and there are no nasty surprises." Source, New Zealand Winegrower