««« return to Daily Wine News index

Do you export in lightweight bottles?

Grapegrower & Winemaker are seeking stories from wineries who have chosen to export wine in lightweight bottles.

If you can comment on the benefits, drawbacks and reasons why you chose to package in lightweight bottles, we would like to hear from you. Interviews will be a part of a broader article focused on lightweight bottles as part of a transport and freight feature in October.

Send an email through to with a few details about your label and the scale of your operation.