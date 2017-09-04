|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index4/09/2017
Do you export in lightweight bottles?
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Grapegrower & Winemaker are seeking stories from wineries who have chosen to export wine in lightweight bottles.
If you can comment on the benefits, drawbacks and reasons why you chose to package in lightweight bottles, we would like to hear from you. Interviews will be a part of a broader article focused on lightweight bottles as part of a transport and freight feature in October.
Send an email through to with a few details about your label and the scale of your operation.