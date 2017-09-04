|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index4/09/2017
Controlling weeds without compromising vine safety
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Managing the impact of weeds is an essential part of enabling any vineyard to reach its full potential. The limited systemic action of Basta® makes it the best ‘in season’ choice for controlling weeds around vines.