Santa Carolina winery presents rare vertical tasting

One of Chile’s oldest wineries, 142-year-old Santa Carolina, is set to present a one-off vertical heritage tasting next month. A phoenix from the ashes, many of the wines to be tasted date back to the 1950s and were discovered in a secret cellar amidst the rubble of the devastating 2010 earthquake. Source, imbibe.com