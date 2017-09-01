Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

1/09/2017

Santa Carolina winery presents rare vertical tasting

One of Chile’s oldest wineries, 142-year-old Santa Carolina, is set to present a one-off vertical heritage tasting next month. A phoenix from the ashes, many of the wines to be tasted date back to the 1950s and were discovered in a secret cellar amidst the rubble of the devastating 2010 earthquake. Source, imbibe.com

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017