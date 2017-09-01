Daily Wine News

1/09/2017

Analyst: high Napa Valley vineyard values won't crash

Growing global interest in California's North Coast wines has uncorked fast price escalation for the vineyards they come from, particularly in Napa Valley, but forecasts about bursting asset bubbles and crashing vineyard values may be getting ahead of reality, according to a closely followed agribusiness analyst.Source, North Bay Business Journal

