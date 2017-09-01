|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Kalleske wins gold in China
The outcome of a Chinese winemaking contest, two-years in the making, has brought huge honour to Kalleske Wines at Greenock and to the Australian wine industry. On Saturday, manager Tony Kalleske picked up top honours at the Ningxia Winemakers’ Challenge. Source, The Barossa Herald.