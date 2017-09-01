|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Kent vineyard pioneer says English industry is healthy
Viticultural consultant Stephen Skelton planted 40 vineyards across Kent over four decades. It is not surprising he is busy, given the growing appetite for English sparkling wine. In the past eight years, the amount of land covered by vineyards has more than doubled in England to nearly 5000 acres. Source, Kent Online