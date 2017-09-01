««« return to Daily Wine News index

Vinehealth encouraging responsible tourism

South Australia is enjoying the tourism limelight, with visitor numbers rising each year.

In 12 months to December 2016, international visits to SA grew by 5.3%. South Australia attracted 6.2 million domestic overnight visitors, up by 6.1% (this growth rate is 2% above the national average).

And visitors from Victoria reached a record high of 746,000 in 2016, up 35 percent on the previous year.

“Our expanding reputation as Australia’s food and wine capital is drawing people to South Australia from all around the world. But tourist movement between states, wine regions and vineyards creates opportunities for the spread of harmful pests and diseases,” said Vinehealth Australia CEO Inca Pearce.

With this focus, Vinehealth Australia is creating a campaign to encourage responsible tourism in South Australian wine regions. The campaign will promote visitation to South Australian regions while delivering targeted messages of biosecurity and farm-gate hygiene to protect our vines and wines.

“This campaign is particularly important for tourists coming from Phylloxera Infested Zones (PIZ), who could be responsible for spreading phylloxera into our state,” Inca said.

“The campaign will assist wine tourists to understand the role they can play in helping to protect the vines that produce our fine wines. Coupled with this will be the creation and rollout of a range of wine tourism focused biosecurity tools for vineyard owners and managers, winemakers and cellar door managers.”

Vinehealth Australia is currently researching visitor understanding of biosecurity. The next step will be the development of campaign messages and materials. If you have ideas for the campaign you can send them to campaign manager Cindie Smart at .