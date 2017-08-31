««« return to Daily Wine News index

Marlborough to sign sister city agreement in China

New Zealand's largest winemaking region is about to cement a sister city agreement with Chinese winemaking region Ningxia. Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and representatives from Marlborough's Sister City Committee will finalise the deal in a visit next week. Ningxia, in north-central China, is the fifth largest winegrowing region internationally, while Marlborough produces 80 per cent of New Zealand's wine exports. Source, Stuff