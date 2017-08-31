Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

31/08/2017

Marlborough to sign sister city agreement in China

New Zealand's largest winemaking region is about to cement a sister city agreement with Chinese winemaking region Ningxia. Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and representatives from Marlborough's Sister City Committee will finalise the deal in a visit next week. Ningxia, in north-central China, is the fifth largest winegrowing region internationally, while Marlborough produces 80 per cent of New Zealand's wine exports. Source, Stuff

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017