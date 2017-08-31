|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Bulgarian growers see excellent vintage
Bulgarian wine grape producers say that the 2017 harvest is the best in the past five years. According to the industry, all varieties are excellent, raising hopes of boosted sales and prizes at prestigious international competitions. Source, Novinite.