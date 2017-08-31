««« return to Daily Wine News index

A killer Shiraz from Clonakilla

"I remember the heady days when the Shiraz Viognier craze kicked off. Some were good. Some were ‘Shiraz with training-wheels’ and overtly floral. A few were excellent. But one always stood head and shoulders above the rest and continues to be a benchmark to this day: Clonakilla’s Shiraz Viognier," writes Dave Brooks for The Adelaide Review.