31/08/2017
Kaesler wines celebrate their firsts
A robust red wine produced by Kaesler Wines at Nuriootpa and grown in Marananga has meant a series of “first” outcomes, winemaker Stephen Dew reveals. To begin with, this is the first time the wine company has won ‘best wine’ in the Marananga Wine Show’s short history. Source, The Barossa Herald.