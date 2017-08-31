|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Rutherglen wants Chinese tourism to double
A goal to more than double the number of Chinese visiting Rutherglen wineries has been set in response to a new federal government boost. The Winemakers of Rutherglen chairwoman Belinda Chambers lauded the commitment. Source, The Border Mail.