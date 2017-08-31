««« return to Daily Wine News index

Hentley Farm joins Oatley Fine Wine Merchants

One of the Barossa Valley’s leading wineries will admirably fill a key regional opportunity in the Oatley Fine Wine Merchants’ (OFWM) portfolio when Hentley Farm Wines joins them on 4 September 2017.

“With most of Australia’s key regions now represented in our portfolio, there remained one obvious gap – that of a Barossa Valley producer” says OFWM Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Roberts. “We are delighted that the family owned, multi-award winning Hentley Farm Wines has jumped on board, adding yet another red five star Halliday winery to our range, his 2015 Winery of the Year, no less.”

Oatley Fine Wine Merchants (OFWM) is Australia’s fastest growing national distributor of Australian and International wines to the trade, specialising in the on-premise and independent retail sectors. It was established up by the late Bob Oatley and family in 2006.

Keith and Alison Hentschke established Hentley Farm in the 1990s, at Seppeltsfield in the Western Barossa, and released their first wines in 2002.

Hentley Farm produces premium quality single-estate and single block wines from the vines grown on its Seppeltsfield property — an old 150 acre vineyard and historical mixed farming property. Specializing in Barossa Shiraz, Hentley Farm also produces Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Viognier.

Hentley Farm Wines will be distributed to the licensed trade by OFWM in all states but Western Australia.