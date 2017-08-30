|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/08/2017
Auction of Washington State wine raises $4.1m
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
At $100,000, the evening's top lot featured a trip to Italy with tours of some of Antinori's wineries. Other top lots included a 3-bottle collection and dinner with Christophe Baron of Cayuse Vineyards which sold for $50,000, and a 37-year vertical of Leonetti Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon, which went for $32,500. Source, Wine Spectator.