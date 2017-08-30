««« return to Daily Wine News index

Auction of Washington State wine raises $4.1m

At $100,000, the evening's top lot featured a trip to Italy with tours of some of Antinori's wineries. Other top lots included a 3-bottle collection and dinner with Christophe Baron of Cayuse Vineyards which sold for $50,000, and a 37-year vertical of Leonetti Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon, which went for $32,500. Source, Wine Spectator.