Craggy Range selected for top tourism award

Craggy Range winery has received the award for the best large visitor experience at the sixth annual Hawkes Bay Tourism Awards 2017.

General manager, Aaron Drummond, has confirmed that the business is putting a renewed focus on making the customer experience world class.

“Craggy Range puts a large emphasis on the customer experience, whether the guests are staying onsite in the luxury accommodation, dining at terroir or tasting through our collections of wines at the cellar door,” he said.



“Recently we introduced a new concept of ‘seated tastings’ which has taken the cellar door experience one step further, by allowing guests to relax in a private environment, have one on one time with a dedicated sommelier and taste through the Craggy Range portfolio, matched with a local produce platter,” Drummond said.

Visitor experience manager, Michael Bancks, accepted the award on behalf of the hospitality team.

“Craggy Range is a family owned business, with an aspiration to become an iconic, world class winery. We work hard to deliver a world class experience to our guests. We are humbled to receive this award and look forward to continually improving the experience at Craggy Range in the future,” Bancks said.

The Hawkes Bay Tourism Awards was judged by:

Liz Read, director of Reputation Matters

Oscar Nation, GM from Destination Rotorua

Wayne Walford, CEO of the Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce

Fenton Wilson, Hawkes Bay regional councilor and member of the Hawkes Bay Tourism Board