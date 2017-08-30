|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Italy faces smallest harvest in 60yrs
Spring frost and an extreme heatwave nicknamed 'Lucifer' are set to leave the world's two largest wine producing countries with their smallest harvest for decades, according to initial estimates. Source, Decanter.