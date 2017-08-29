|Grapegrower & Winemaker
US states crack down on direct to consumer sales
According to ShipCompliant by Sovos, at over $2 billion in 2016 sales, the more than 5 million cases of wine shipped Direct-to-Consumer (DtC) is fast making it an important segment of the wine business. The tax revenue for wine shipments is in the tens of millions of dollars for states, but shipping wine can still be fraught. Source, Forbes.