|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/08/2017
Wine region in Ningxia developing global fame
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
For the past two years, 48 international experts have brought winemaking philosophies and techniques from both the new and old worlds of wine, like South Africa and Italy, to the emerging wine region, the Eastern Foothills of the Helan Mountains in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Source, China Daily.