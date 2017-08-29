|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hunter concerned funding won't benefit regions
Vignerons in the New South Wales Hunter Valley have expressed concern country wine regions will miss the benefits of a multi-million dollar federal investment in Australia's wine industry. Winemaker Andrew Margan said the region does not export large amounts of wine and will see virtually zero benefit come out of the ERWSP. Source, The ABC.