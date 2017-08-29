|Grapegrower & Winemaker
29/08/2017
Trudeau will stand up for Canadian wine
During a question and answer session following a tour of Niagara College's teaching winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that as the North American Free Trade (NAFTA) negotiations continue, Canada will strive to ensure its agriculture industry is protected. Source, Niagara This Week.