Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

29/08/2017

Trudeau will stand up for Canadian wine

During a question and answer session following a tour of Niagara College's teaching winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that as the North American Free Trade (NAFTA) negotiations continue, Canada will strive to ensure its agriculture industry is protected. Source, Niagara This Week.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017