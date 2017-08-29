|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index29/08/2017
CRFT wines opens to public
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Adelaide Hills winemakers Frewin Ries and Candice Helbig have turned a 100-year-old shearing shed and horse stable into a rustic and homey cellar door. The new venue is located on the couple’s property in Carey Gully, South Australia. Source, Broadsheet.