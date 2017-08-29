|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index29/08/2017
Husband and wife buy QLD vineyard
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
New life has been breathed into Ironbark Ridge Vineyard with two new owners coming on board to make it bigger and better. Emma Chen and her husband Yang Zhang bought the Purga based vineyard in December and have worked hard to repair a number of buildings on site as well as prepare the vines for the upcoming harvest. Source, Queensland Times.