29/08/2017

Husband and wife buy QLD vineyard

New life has been breathed into Ironbark Ridge Vineyard with two new owners coming on board to make it bigger and better. Emma Chen and her husband Yang Zhang bought the Purga based vineyard in December and have worked hard to repair a number of buildings on site as well as prepare the vines for the upcoming harvest. Source, Queensland Times.

