Provincial Press Group takes strategic stake in major property website

One of Australia’s largest online property portals realestateview.com.au, has established a new marketing and sales partnership with a group of independent regional and suburban publishers across Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.

The partnership with Independent Media Publishers (IMP) which includes Winetitles Media as a division of Provincial Press Group, follows a decision by realestateview.com.au to rebrand as view.com.au and launch Property 360 a property research tool.

The investment and commercial cross-promotional arrangement with IMP will provide view.com.au and its associated site ruralview.com.au with increased exposure to important regional markets, in association with Winetitles publications Australian and New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker and Daily Wine News.

Commencing next month readers will notice the rebranded Winetitles Classifieds Real Estate section, plus digital advertisements and links across our websites.

There will also be an editorial partnership that will allow ruralview.com.au to provide up-to-date property insights and commentary that are invaluable to regional and rural property investors.

Hartley Higgins, managing director of Provincial Press Group, said he was excited to launch the partnership with benefits for Winetitles Classifieds listings and readers.

“This partnership with view.com.au allows us to innovate, adapt and be more relevant to the wine industry and investment communities we’ve been serving for over 50 years.”

view.com.au chief executive officer Enzo Raimondo agreed the partnership was an exciting development and will be very beneficial.

“We have a very strong, loyal network of regional real estate agents. This partnership and its investment commitment with the regional and specialist publishers, allows us to strengthen our exposure even further and drive more traffic to view.com.au and its associated rural property site,” he said.

The Property 360 research tool gives users instant access to property profiles, including sales and pricing history for their home and over 10 million properties across Australia.