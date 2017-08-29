|Grapegrower & Winemaker
29/08/2017
Treasury settles $49m class action
Wine supplier Treasury Wine Estates has settled a shareholder class action brought against it for allegedly engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct, for $49 million. The settlement is without admission of liability. Source, Weekly Times Now.