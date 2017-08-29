Daily Wine News

29/08/2017

Pask winery merges with Marlborough counterpart

Pask Winery has been bought by a Wellington company that also owns Jackson Estate in Marlborough and plans to merge the two businesses. John Benton will chair both winery businesses, while Jeff Hart has been appointed managing director of both. Mr Hart said Pask would undergo a restructure similar to Jackson after it was acquired in 2013, which lead to increased distribution and sales. Source, NZ Herald

