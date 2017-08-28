««« return to Daily Wine News index

United States Trade Tasting Show 2018

After a blockbuster 2017 show that saw the attendance of over 130 exhibitors and 1,500 participants, the United States Trading Tasting Show is returning to New York City on May 15–16, 2018. With less than twelve months to go until this event, Beverage Trade Network, the organizers of the annual show, are opening up 2018 Super Early Bird Exhibitor Registration. By signing up now, potential exhibitors will receive a more than 30% discount on the overall price.

For participants in the wine and spirits industry looking to meet and connect with potential buyers, the annual USATT trade show has become the preeminent industry event in the United States. Not only do participants have the chance to connect with prominent buyers in the Grand Tasting Hall, they also have a chance to build word-of-mouth awareness of their specific brands throughout the action-packed two-day event.

The USATT 2018 show is already shaping up to be more dynamic and vibrant than the show in 2017, which featured the U.S. premiere of a major new Chinese wine brand, two days of informative workshops, well-attended wine masterclasses, TED-style conference discussions and an active flow of 1,500 attendees within the Grand Tasting Hall, where emerging wine and spirits brands were able to display new and innovative offerings.

The May 2018 show will include a World Whiskey Masterclass, an informative session on the rapidly expanding marijuana industry and hands-on sessions for mixologists, sommeliers and retail store professionals. And, as in preceding years, the event will include workshops led by top industry professionals, who are able to facilitate a real conversation among all tiers of the wine and spirits trade. One workshop (“Distribution Business 101”), for example, will focus on the insights, strategies, and tips needed to grow a U.S.-based distribution business.

For Super Early Bird exhibitors, signing up now means being able to guarantee a place at the premier networking event for wine and spirits professionals in the United States. “At the 2017 event, wine brands from emerging regions such as Portugal, South Africa, and Eastern Europe were able to meet face-to-face with buyers and distributors over a two-day period,” said Malvika Patel of Beverage Trade Network. “Next year, we have even more plans to make this a dynamic, one-of-a-kind show for exhibitors and visitors”

There is simply no better way to get exposure for a new brand looking to grow their distribution in the U.S. marketplace than by attending USATT 2018, and it is expected that Super Early Bird registration will fill quickly.

About the USA Trade Tasting Conference

Every year, the USATT show brings together small and medium-sized importers, distributors, retailers and media professionals of the U.S. wine, spirits and beer industry in New York City for two days of learning, buying, selling and networking. All the events are designed to help participants grow their bottom line. The event takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-usa-trade-tasting-exhibitor-registration-portal-registration-34759012141

About Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network is the leading platform dedicated to connecting the global beverage industry. In addition to New York, Beverage Trade Network also hosts events in London, Australia, and San Francisco.

For more information on attending USA Trade Tasting,

please contact Beverage Trade Network.

Telephone: +1 (855) 481–1112.

Email: .

Visit our website: www.usatradetasting.com.

Subscribe to our Blog: www.usatradetasting.com/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/usatradetasting

