Is Aussie Malbec the next big thing?

Malbec could become as big as shiraz in Australia according to Bleasdale Vineyards’ Paul Hotker, the newly crowned Halliday Wine Companion Winemaker of the Year. Here he explains why this intriguing grape, known for its punch-packing colour and tannin, is moving up the roster at wineries around the country and is more highly regarded than ever in his own Langhorne Creek. Source, James Halliday.