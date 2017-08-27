|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Winemaking an art and science
Trinity Hill winemaker and winner of the North Island NZ Young Winemaker of the Year, Sara Addis, hopes her recent win will open a few industry doors. She chats to Mark Story at The Country.