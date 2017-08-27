Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

27/08/2017

Marlborough criticised for water policy stance

Marlborough grapegrowers who support charging for water have criticised the industry body that represents them for attacking Labour's irrigation policy. Wine Marlborough deputy chairman Simon Bishell called it "dangerous" and "deceitful", and said any additional cost would place exporters at a disadvantage. Source, Stuff.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017