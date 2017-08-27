|Grapegrower & Winemaker
27/08/2017
Marlborough criticised for water policy stance
Marlborough grapegrowers who support charging for water have criticised the industry body that represents them for attacking Labour's irrigation policy. Wine Marlborough deputy chairman Simon Bishell called it "dangerous" and "deceitful", and said any additional cost would place exporters at a disadvantage. Source, Stuff.