27/08/2017
Off-dry German Riesling
German Riesling can be off-dry, in the traditional way, or it can be bone dry. Germans have valued their dry Rieslings for years. However, In the UK at least, it’s been a tough sell; despite merchants’ usual ability to spark interest among consumers in any new wine. Source, Decanter.