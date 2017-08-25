|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Azerbaijan eyes China's wine market
Azerbaijan intends to increase wine exports to China. The issue of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the area of wine trade was discussed at a recent meeting participated by local winemakers and the trade representative of Azerbaijan in China Teymur Nadiroglu. Source, Xinhua Net.