|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/08/2017
France faces worst harvest since 1945
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
France is expecting its poorest wine grape harvest since 1945 after an unusually mild March and a frosty April, experts have said. Wine production is set to fall by 18% on 2016 after spring frosts ravage vines, but hot summer could deliver top vintages. Source, The Guardian.