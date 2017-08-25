««« return to Daily Wine News index

Italians have been getting blitzed for centuries

When we think about wine in Italian history, we think of the booze-soaked bacchanalias of ancient Rome. But it turns out that Italians were using wine to get their drunk on long before that, as evidenced by an exciting new discovery of the region’s oldest vino near a Copper Age site in Sicily. It’s a spicy meatball indeed. Source, Gizmodo.