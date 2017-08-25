Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

25/08/2017

Italians have been getting blitzed for centuries

When we think about wine in Italian history, we think of the booze-soaked bacchanalias of ancient Rome. But it turns out that Italians were using wine to get their drunk on long before that, as evidenced by an exciting new discovery of the region’s oldest vino near a Copper Age site in Sicily. It’s a spicy meatball indeed. Source, Gizmodo.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017