International Pinot tasting at Howard Park

On Saturday October 28th Howard Park will hold their 11th International Pinot Tasting at Howard Park Wines. A homage to Howard Park’s historical love affair with Pinot Noir, the annual IPT event attracts guests from all over Australia.

Throughout the day, event guests will taste and compare a selection of 18 premium Pinot Noirs carefully curated by the wine team. The tasting will allow guests to explore the individual notes of the Pinot Noir grape that each producer has been able to capture in their creation while participating in discussions led by three prominent Australian guest speakers.

This event is unlike any other tasting in the region and gives guests the chance to engage with some of Australia’s leading Pinot Noir experts, including Howard Park owner Jeff Burch.

The 2017 event will feature 18 unique Pinot Noir wines from the 2014 vintage of Burgundy, Germany and North America and the 2015 vintage of New Zealand, South America and Australia. Each wine comes with it’s own story and guests can enjoy an insight into the history of the variety.

“Winemakers become enchanted and beguiled by the grape and its vinous expressions, and our selected wines this year highlight the extreme lengths to which they will go to chase this dream,” said Burch.

While Margaret River is not known as a Pinot growing region, Howard Park have been making Pinot Noir since 1994 and have firmly established themselves as a pioneer for the Great Southern region and an icon for Margaret River.

As one of Australia’s foremost experts on Burgundy, Jeff Burch is passionate about creating world class Pinot Noir, establishing thriving collaborations including Marchand & Burch wines. The international partnership with Pascal Marchand has been a great success since its introduction in 2007.