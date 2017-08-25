««« return to Daily Wine News index

Harris Organic awards success

Harris Organic Wine has just celebrated their best show results in 19 years.

Harris Organic wines started in Baskerville in 1998.



Since 1999 Duncan Harris owner and winemaker has entered his wines in the Swan Valley wine show. Some years he would receive a gold or a single bronze medal. However this year is the first year he has been able to score two silver medals for his organic fortified wines and a bronze medal for his Shiraz.



Little is known of Harris Organic Wines, particularly his fortified wines. Duncan Harris has the only certified organic brandy stills in the country and therefore the brandy spirit he produces is used to produce his own certified organic fortified wines.



These wines he has entered in the Swan Valley wineshow for many years up against all the wines of the Swan Valley. All his wines are sold at his cellar door or online mail order as he does not make enough to supply the chain stores.



Results:

Fortified — Classic Liqueur Muscat – Silver Medal

Fortified — 2015 Vintage Shiraz – Silver Medal

Dry Red 2015 Shiraz – Bronze Medal

Organic certification

Duncan Harris established his vineyard using sustainable viticultural practices. Along with his concern for the environment, he wanted to make authentic wines; true to their variety and natural environment. The happy side-effect of this was that he was making organic wines. There was a small enthusiastic following for these wines and to confer confidence in his customers, the vineyard and winery became certified organic in 2006.



Duncan believes that organics is indeed the best way to go in any food operation, not only from the point of view of human health, but just as importantly the health of the environment and so sustainable production practices.



“It is important that our customers get the assurance from an independent certifying body about the lack of herbicide and pesticide residues, and validation as well as the quality of our organic wine” says Duncan.



“Although the vineyard and winery is small, the organics movement itself is part of a larger world-wide realisation that we have to become conscious consumers — to give something back to the environment. Informed consumers want to know what is going into their goods and foods, and the reassurance that production has not been harmful to the environment — and more power to them!”.



Located 30 minutes from Perth’s CBD, the historic Swan Valley is the oldest wine-growing region in Western Australia.



