25/08/2017
$1.25m grant for Hunter tourism
Cessnock City Council has received $1.25 million from the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund towards the Hunter Valley Wine Country Tourism signage implementation project. Council will match the federal grant dollar for dollar. Source, Cessnock Advertiser.