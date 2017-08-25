|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The Australian wine revolution
"Australian wine has seemingly never been in better shape; never more exciting, likely never seen an era built more around expressive, free-wheeling ideas and resulting wines. Though Australian wine has seen golden eras in the past, the sheen of the current state of Australian wine is truly exciting and finding a broader engagement," writes Mike Bennie for Wine Australia.