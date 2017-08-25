Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

25/08/2017

The Australian wine revolution

"Australian wine has seemingly never been in better shape; never more exciting, likely never seen an era built more around expressive, free-wheeling ideas and resulting wines. Though Australian wine has seen golden eras in the past, the sheen of the current state of Australian wine is truly exciting and finding a broader engagement," writes Mike Bennie for Wine Australia.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017