Scholarship open to NZ somms for the first time

The New Zealand Winegrowers sommelier scholarship is open to New Zealand applicants for the first time, offering local sommeliers the opportunity to take part in a memorable wine experience with their international peers.

First launched in 2016, the scholarship is now a global initiative with sommeliers from Australia, Asia, Canada, UK, Europe, and USA, with New Zealand set to join the scholars in 2018.

Successful applicants will engage with and learn from some of the greatest minds in the business while sampling benchmark wines from New Zealand on a unique experience at one of the sought after New Zealand Wine Sommits™.

Limited to just 20 attendees at each, the two Sommits™ held in Nelson and Central Otago will be attended exclusively by sommeliers and targeted to their interests. Hosted by Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas and Master of Wine Stephen Wong, the events are a celebration of the lesser known aspects of New Zealand wine, with particular emphasis on the facets that resonate with the sommelier community.

“It has been a privilege to welcome such a talented and passionate group of wine professionals to New Zealand on the scholarship programme, exploring the depth and breadth of New Zealand’s many wine regions,” said New Zealand Winegrowers’ Global Marketing Director Chris Yorke.

“For the first time this year we are opening the scholarship to the local sommelier community – all of whom we hope will become true ambassadors for New Zealand wine. At the end of their experience we hope the scholars will share personal wine discoveries and insights from their trips with their customers and the wider sommelier community – something we simply can’t replicate in a classroom.”

Candidates are expected to have a strong passion for the wine industry, and be able to demonstrate a thirst for knowledge of New Zealand wine. A selection committee will review all applications with a shortlist of candidates invited to take part in a panel interview.

Visit https://www.nzwine.com/en/events/new-zealand-wine-sommit/ for more information and to apply.