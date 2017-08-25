|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index25/08/2017
New Zealand wine tourism soars
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
New Zealand is gaining popularity as a wine tourism destination, show new figures published by trade body NZ Winegrowers. It said that 24% of the country’s international tourists visit vineyards and wineries, versus 13% four years ago, citing data from NZ Tourism. Source, Decanter