24/08/2017
Winemaker crushed by wine press
Bernard Rouanet, a winemaker in the Languedoc, died tragically last Thursday after his head was crushed in the wine press of his vineyard. He was trying to fix his wine press and he gave the order for the machine to be turned back on when the tragic incident occurred. Source, The Drinks Business.