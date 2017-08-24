|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A helping paw: dogs in the winery
A dog can detect aromas as insignificant as one part per trillion. So why aren’t we using them more to help out in the winery? Camellia Aebischer spoke to Sonja Needs from the University of Melbourne, about her work with dogs on phylloxera and brettanomyces. Source, Grapegrower & Winemaker.