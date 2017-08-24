|Grapegrower & Winemaker
24/08/2017
Tourism strategy given the green light
MORE residents, visitors, jobs and investment are the key goals of a tourism strategy adopted by the Southern Downs Regional Council yesterday. The strategy will be enforced over the next three years, aiming to boost visitor numbers by 10%, jobs in the sector by 10% and the average nights spent by visitors by 50%, among other goals. Source, Warwick Daily News.