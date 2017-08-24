««« return to Daily Wine News index

26th annual Small Winemakers Show

524 entries from 89 wineries across NSW and ACT will be judged, with the top wines selected based on their appearance, aroma, body, taste and finish. Chairman of Judges, Mike De Iuliis from De Iuliis Wines, Pokolbin and his team of expert wine judges and associate judges have the task of selecting the best of the best from August 28 to 30. Source, Forbes Advocate.