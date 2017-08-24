Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

24/08/2017

Vineyard investors offered money pool alternative

Global demand for Sauvignon Blanc has pushed land prices in the Marlborough region far above what the average small-time investor would consider spending. The latest figures put the average price for a hectare of established vineyard in Marlborough at $190,000. But a rural investment firm is offering an alternative to going it alone: pooling money from a group of shareholders to make vineyard ownership attainable. Source, Stuff

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017