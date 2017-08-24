|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Vineyard investors offered money pool alternative
Global demand for Sauvignon Blanc has pushed land prices in the Marlborough region far above what the average small-time investor would consider spending. The latest figures put the average price for a hectare of established vineyard in Marlborough at $190,000. But a rural investment firm is offering an alternative to going it alone: pooling money from a group of shareholders to make vineyard ownership attainable. Source, Stuff