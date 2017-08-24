««« return to Daily Wine News index

Vineyard investors offered money pool alternative

Global demand for Sauvignon Blanc has pushed land prices in the Marlborough region far above what the average small-time investor would consider spending. The latest figures put the average price for a hectare of established vineyard in Marlborough at $190,000. But a rural investment firm is offering an alternative to going it alone: pooling money from a group of shareholders to make vineyard ownership attainable. Source, Stuff