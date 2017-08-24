|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Barossa business boost
Three Barossa wine companies now benefit from grant provisions to reach out to global markets and grow export jobs. 1847 Wines Chateau Yaldara at Lyndoch has received $18,375, Bethany Wines, Tanunda has secured $21,188 with Chateau Tanunda has gained $37,500. Source, The Barossa Herald.