Grapevine Pinot Gris update

Image credit: M. Al Rwahnih

Thank you to all of you who have contacted Australian Vignerons in response to the GPGV statement issued on 8th August.



Answers to your most frequently asked questions include:



What is being done to address this problem?

AV is satisfied that the risk of spread is contained. State and commonwealth jurisdictions are working on a surveillance plan to gather more information.



Does GPGV only affect Pinot Gris?

No, GPGV affects many other grape varieties including Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot.



What should I do if I’ve seen these symptoms before?

Monitor the vines closely at budburst. If you see symptoms that could be GPGV, call 1800 084 881. A biosecurity expert will discuss the options with you.



I am about to start planting / grafting, how does GPGV affect me?

GPGV is transmitted in grapevine propagation material (e.g. potted vines, cuttings, rootlings, bud wood etc.). Ensure all planting/grafting materials have been virus-tested, preferably prior to receipt. Details of testing facilities are available in a fact sheet here.



How do I know if I am in a region that has GPGV?

This information is confidential at this stage. Growers in all regions are encouraged to monitor vines for symptoms at budburst.

Why is some information about the GPGV detection confidential?

The details of exotic pest incursions are managed under strict codes of conduct and are not released until the extent of the issue is well understood.



If this information was released before the full extent of GPG was understood, property owners may be unwilling to report serious incursions in future. This would compromise containment and eradications strategies, and the potential risk of economic damage including unjustified trade barriers and dissuasion of future reporting of biosecurity risks could be higher.



Wouldn’t information about the affected locations and varieties help us to manage the risk of GPGV?

The critical issue is that further spread of GPGV is avoided. Australian Vignerons is satisfied that the risk of spread from the small number of known infected vines is being well managed.



What is the role of Australian Vignerons in managing GPGV?

Australian Vignerons is representing the wine industry and working with state and federal governments and their agencies, including Vinehealth Australia, to guide further action.



What surveillance is being done?

State government biosecurity agencies are developing surveillance plans in their respective affected states and will communicate these activities.



Where do I get more technical information about GPGV?

AV is working closely with the AWRI who are in communication with international virus experts. The AWRI fact sheet has been updated and will continue to be updated as new information is received.

Want to know more?



Contact Australian Vignerons CEO, Andrew Weeks on 0403 520 242.