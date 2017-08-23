|Grapegrower & Winemaker
23/08/2017
Napa wine merchant accused of fraud
DoubleLine Capital founder Jeffrey Gundlach is suing a Napa Valley wine retailer for more than $1 million, accusing the company of selling him 67 bottles of trophy wines that an expert labeled fakes. In a lawsuit filed July 28 with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Gundlach accused Soutirage of false advertising, breach of contract and breach of warranty. Source, Wine Spectator.